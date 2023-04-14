An ongoing feud! Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have had some major bad blood between them throughout the show’s tenure on Bravo.

It appeared that the two had set aside their differences as season 12 finished filming in 2021, but things between Margaret and Jennifer heated up during season 13, especially after Jennifer and Teresa Giudice met with the Macbeth Collection founder’s former BFF, Laura Jensen.

“It’s really upsetting to me, because — and I am going to say this, I’ve said a thousand times — I make up with someone, I feel it’s genuine, and I am with people who just aren’t that way,” Margaret told Entertainment Tonight of Jennifer in March 2023. “I’m constantly shocked and surprised. [Jennifer] meeting with my friend behind my back, I knew about it. I knew about it before last reunion. She came into my dressing room to apologize about it. We had discussed it there, so why would I think, seven months later, this nonsense is still going on?”

The drama is still going on, that’s for sure! Keep reading for details on Margaret and Jennifer’s ongoing feud.

What Happened Between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin?

During RHONJ season 9, Jennifer’s first on the show, she repeatedly showed her distaste for Margaret. Years later, things became really rocky between the two Bravo stars during RHONJ season 12 when the “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget” podcast host publicly exposed that Bill Aydin had previously cheated on Jennifer during their marriage, which he has admitted to.

Danielle Del Valle/Bravo

“You and I have two completely different opinions on what happened last year,” Margaret yelled at Jennifer during one particularly explosive fight in season 13. Jennifer added, “Yes we do. You’re entitled to believe yours.”

Margaret doubled-down, adding, “We dropped [this] last year when we moved forward. You can’t move forward.”

Are ‘RHONJ’ Stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin Friends?

It’s safe to say that the reality TV stars are not friends. Other than fighting during nearly every group event in RHONJ season 13, the New Jersey women have both taken shots at each other publicly.

“I was ready to move on with Jennifer,” Margaret told Entertainment Tonight about their relationship. “I felt like I used to think she had a really good heart, and that we didn’t see eye to eye on things, but obviously I was wrong. So, this year I was just like, ‘What is going on here?’ I obviously misread people.”