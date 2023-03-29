Securing the bag. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs was wealthy long before she began starring in the Bravo series in 2017. Keep reading for details on the reality star’s net worth, including how she makes her money.

What Is Margaret Josephs’ Net Worth?

The New Jersey native is worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Margaret Josephs’ Make Money?

Margaret launched her lifestyle and decor company, Macbeth Collection, in 1999, with a collection of “unique, stylish home decor in signature prints.” According to the company’s website, the brand is “a true extension of the personal style and sensibility” of Margaret. The brand currently sells an array of home decor, tech and fashion accessories, as well as travel necessities all in bright, colorful and fun prints.

“Margaret’s belief is that everyone deserves a little fabulously in life and makes it her mission to bring her devoted followers, fondly labeled Macbeth Girls, fashion forward products that embody the term ‘Luxury for Less,’” the site explains.

She branched off in 2015 and again in 2016 by introducing Candie Couture by Margaret Josephs and House Candie by Margaret Josephs.

In 2007, a decade before becoming a housewife, Margaret was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Country Living.

“The minute someone says to me, ‘You can’t do that,’ I determine to find 27 ways that I can,” she told the magazine. “For me, business is all about passion. If you feel strongly about something, you should run with it.”

In addition to Macbeth Collection, Margaret and pal Lexi Barbuto launched a line of canned sparkling mocktails called Soirée.

Margaret Josephs Makes Money From Social Media

Since becoming a household name, Margaret has spun her on-screen personality into a hefty paycheck.

The mother of one hosts a podcast called “Caviar Dreams Tunafish Budget,” aimed at helping hopeful entrepreneurs achieve success. She also offers personalized videos for fans via Cameo at a starting rate of $149.

While it’s unclear how much “The Marge” makes for her role in the long-running Bravo series, she truly embodies a “Girl Boss.”