Not interested. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs tells Life & Style exclusively she would “never” be friends with original cast member and former BFF Danielle Staub again after their blowout fight earlier on season 10. “Me and Danielle?” the blonde beauty, 52, dished at the Rebag Soho Valentine’s Day shopping event hosted by Dorinda Medley on February 11. “She’s like Satan is in the room!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The feud was pretty wild and included hair-pulling and water being spilled — but despite her reluctance toward the 57-year-old brunette, Marge does regret how part of the feud went down. “You know, rarely do I ever have regrets. I do regret pouring the water on her,” she continued. “I should’ve just left the building. You know, she doesn’t melt like I thought she probably would have, so that’s probably the only thing I regret.”

She may have even been hoping for a little more than just a spill. “I thought maybe it would’ve been like The Wizard of Oz!” Margaret remarked. “In all seriousness, I probably shouldn’t have done that but everything else, I’m fine. I apologize if I do something wrong and mean it!”

At the end of the day, though, the Macbeth Collection founder has a good support system to deal with her Danielle drama. “I mean, I’m still super close obviously with Melissa [Gorga], Jackie [Goldschneider], and Dolores [Catania]. You’ll see what happens with Teresa [Giudice] and Jackie,” the Bravo starlet added, giving an update on her other RHONJ costars. “But at the core, all the women have great hearts, minus that one unmentionable … but you know, never again!”

Luckily, a week after the two Jersey ladies went head-to-head in a boutique, Danielle revealed she would be stepping back from the series. “Well I have over the past 12 years and 10 seasons been a part of this whole franchise,” she told Andy Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman. “And I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”

Thankfully, Marge won’t have any part in that.

Reporting by Diana Cooper