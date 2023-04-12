The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast aren’t afraid to bring the drama, but Margaret Josephs’ former best friend Laura Jensen has been the center of the heat during season 13. Laura was recently shaded by Melissa Gorga during an April episode on Watch What Happens Live after Laura spread the rumors that the Envy owner cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga. Although her name gets brought up often, fans don’t know much about the friend of. Keep reading to learn more about Laura.

What Is Laura Jensen’s Job?

Laura joined Prominent Properties: Sotheby’s International Realty as a sales associate in March 2021, per her Instagram page.

“So excited to be joining the outstanding @prompropsir group!” she captioned her post at the time.

According to Laura’s LinkedIn page, she still works at the Northern and Central New Jersey-based office as of publication.

Is Laura Jensen Married?

Laura has been married to longtime husband, Dave Jensen​, and the two have been together for over two decades!

Courtesy of Laura Jensen/ Instagram

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY BABY — It’s been almost 20 years, truly the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Dave captioned a throwback photo of the pair via Instagram in February 2020.

Laura gushed over her hubby via Instagram for his birthday in December 2022.

“Cheers to another trip around the sun with the love of my life! You’re the coolest husband and soulmate. The missing piece to my puzzle!! Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

Does Laura Jensen Have Kids?

Laura has a son, Michael, and celebrated his 30th birthday in January 2023.

“On the rare occasion that I get my handsome son to take a photo, I must post!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her son.

Why Is Laura Jensen No Longer Friends With Margaret Josephs?

The RHONJ star ended her friendship with her childhood friend after she allegedly met with other cast members in hopes to star on the hit Bravo show for season 13. Texts from ​Margaret leaked to celebrity gossip account @Deuxmoi in July 2022, where she threw in the towel on their friendship.

“Happy Sunday, everyone I am so sorry to write this, but Laura Jensen, who is on this group text and I have brought into our group, has unfortunately attempted to insert herself in my employment and contacted and met with my cast mates Jennifer Aydin to [undermine] me,” the lengthy text read. “If you choose to associate with her, please do not include me. I know this is very Housewives of me, but we should all know when there is a snake in the group, I hope none of you revealed anything to this BEAST.”

Days later, the Bravolebrity responded to the leaked message, admitting that it was in fact a real screenshot.

“Hi, I sent that text to a group with her on it. I’m upfront and have nothing with casting,” Margaret wrote. “Unfortunately, I pushed for her for two years; they didn’t want her, so she thought [to] try to be an enemy. Put up the real truth.”

Did Laura Jensen Claim Melissa Gorga Cheated On Joe?

RHONJ firecracker Jennifer told costar Danielle Cabral about Melissa’s alleged infidelity during an April 11, 2023, episode. Jennifer ​claimed that Margaret’s coworker saw Melissa get into a car with a man who was not her husband and ​make out with him. After spilling the tea, Jennifer revealed Laura informed her about the alleged incident.

Melissa responded to the gossip the same night the episode aired on Watch What Happened Live! With Andy Cohen – and claimed that the rumors were “untrue.”

“This is a woman who wants to be on The Housewives, who auditioned three times and didn’t make it,” she said, referencing Laura. “First of all, it’s a game of telephone on a baseless rumor that they said they heard five years ago that they’re bringing to light now … Are you kidding me?”