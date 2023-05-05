Stepping away from the franchise? Melissa Gorga weighed in on rumors that she’s leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey amid her ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice.

“I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” the Bravo star shared during a May 2023 episode of her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast. “Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

Keep reading for details on Melissa’s RHONJ future.

Is Melissa Gorga Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

While no casting announcements for season 14 have been made just yet, the New Jersey native made it clear that she has no plans to walk away from the franchise.

Why Are ‘RHONJ’ Stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Feuding?

Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa have been at odds for years. However, things came to a head while they filmed season 13 throughout 2022, especially after Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, decided to skip out on Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August of that year.

Shutterstock (3)

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa told her “Namaste B&tches” podcast listeners in August 2022. “You’ll see it play out on TV. … The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Did ‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Cheat on Husband Joe?

Part of the reason Melissa and Joe decided to skip out on the wedding came after Teresa seemingly spread rumors that the “On Display” singer was cheating in her marriage, which the couple has vehemently denied.

“There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” Melissa shared with Us Weekly in August 2022, seemingly referring to the cheating allegations. Joe added, “It’s been tough.”

Where Do Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Stand Now?

The sister-in-laws have yet to reconcile. Melissa called the ongoing feud a “sad situation” during an interview with E! News in December 2022.

“It’s upsetting that there’s a lot of tit for tat going on,” the boutique owner added. “It’s starting to feel like people are using things as ways to win the audience over. When I don’t, I don’t like that. I don’t respect that as much.”

Months later, it appeared things still didn’t cool off between them. Bravo boss Andy Cohen claimed in April 2023 that while filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion, things between Melissa and Teresa got so bad he “almost walked off” set.

“I’ve gotta tell you, the level — I won’t even say vitriol, I will say hate — between Teresa and Melissa,” he revealed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at the time. “The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”