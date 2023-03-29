A triple threat! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider isn’t only a reality TV star; she also works in two different industries. However, now that the Bravolebrity is not appearing in season 13 as a full-time cast member, was her net worth impacted by the change?

What Is RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider’s Net Worth?

Jackie is a successful businesswoman, and as a result, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to several outlets.

What Does Jackie Goldschneider Do for a Living?

Most of her money comes from the Bravosphere, but Jackie earns her income from working as a freelance journalist as well as a real estate manager. Previously, the reality star worked as a real estate attorney, according to Bravo and her Instagram profile.

Jackie shares most of her published work with Good Housekeeping via social media.

Why Isn’t Jackie Goldschneider on ‘RHONJ’ Full Time for Season 13?

Fans first met Jackie during season 9 of the hit reality TV show. By season 13, though, viewers wondered why the Staten Island native was only appearing as a “friend” and not as a full-time star.

Jackie explained why she opted for a part-time role during a December 2022 interview with People.

“When Bravo approached me about casting for season 13, I obviously was very excited to be a part of the show again because I love the show,” she told the outlet. “But my recovery was not in the place that I expected it to be. It was moving very slowly. I was still being triggered by stress, and I still needed a lot of intense therapy.”

The writer elaborated on the reason behind her choice, noting that filming for the show gets “very, very busy when you’re full time.”

“And that pressure … you have to understand, I went through years and years of mental struggles before I came to terms with the fact that I used food to self-soothe,” Jackie explained. “I starved myself so that I felt like I had control over things in my life when things felt out of control, to simplify it. And stress, that brings it all up again.”

Fortunately, Jackie is in recovery from her eating disorder, she confirmed to the publication at the time.

“I’d say I turned a corner in my recovery early on in the summer,” she revealed. “I mean, I still have room to grow; I am still in a lot of therapy just to make sure I keep moving forward. But I have a really good relationship with food. Stress just has no effect on my eating. And I don’t allow my emotions and food to interact with each other at all. I feel great.”

