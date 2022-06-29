Drama-Free Zone! These ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Were the Least Problematic on the Show

Grab the wine, it’s Housewives time! The Real Housewives franchise has served up some major drama since first airing in 2006 and has turned into an empire with endless franchise cities nearly two decades later. However, not all the Housewives are pot-stirrers with problematic tendencies.

Of course, everyone is bound to end up in the vicious catfights, that’s just the name of the Bravo game. Unfortunately, the cool, calm and collected ladies tend to hide in the shadows, but a few — and we mean few — of the most loved Housewives are the least problematic.

Let’s discuss The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, shall we? Now, she may be one of the last people in the entire franchise that you want to mess with, but she’s never in the center of drama (unless she’s crossed).

She joined the show during its 12th season in 2016 and quickly won over the hearts of viewers. Being a life-long friend of RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice, she could have easily been her sidekick through ongoing drama that the New York Times bestselling author was involved in. Instead, the philanthropist had her back from afar, but never intervened in the explosive catfights.

It’s hard to name original cast members who haven’t been problematic on the show, but there’s always a diamond in the rough — well, a peach in this case. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss stays in her lane and out of other people’s business.

The singer should have won an MVP award during season 13 when she had everybody’s back during strippergate after costar Kenya Moore was on a crusade to find out who slept with that stripper during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

While Kandi seemingly knew who had relations with the exotic dancer, she zipped her lips and threw the key far, far away.

“I’m all about pro-live your best life, pro-being sexually,” the reality star said during an April 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. “Let your freak fly, and don’t judge people for it, so I didn’t want to be in a position where I have to put somebody on the stake for having fun or doing whatever they want to do,” she continued.

