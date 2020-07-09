While Sutton Stracke may not be a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s still doing pretty well financially. The TV star’s actual net worth has not publicly been shared yet, but it’s clear she’s doing well for herself. Of course Sutton is successful considering she’s amazing at what she does. She was named Top Party Host in America, alongside Michelle Obama.

Courtesy of Sutton Stracke/Instagram

The party planner extraordinaire, who first appeared on the show due to her friendship with Lisa Rinna, is doing so well for herself her pal can’t help but gush about it. “She buys couture,” Lisa said about Sutton in a previous episode. “And none of these other ho’s do. What does it say about Sutton that Dolce & Gabbana make a one of a kind piece for her? It says that she’s rich, honey! She’s-a-rich!”

In addition to event planning, Sutton is the owner of a concept store called SUTTON, which is located in West Hollywood. “SUTTON is all the things I love and know into a retail concept that will be CONSTANTLY EVOLVING,” she shared on its website. “I promise neither the client nor the shop owner will ever be bored!”

Though it’s clear Sutton is extremely career-driven, she always makes time for her family. She has three children — daughter Porter and sons Philip and James — whom she shares with ex-husband Christian Stracke.

The RHOBH pal and her kids have such a close bond, they watch the show together. “You know, it’s funny. The first episode I didn’t watch with them,” she told Bravo in May. “And then my daughter came to me the next day and says, ‘Oh, I watched it on YouTube.’ So I thought, well, OK, if they’re gonna watch it, then let’s just watch it together. So, we watched it together last week. And my son was like, ‘Mommy, you’re savage. Why are you so savage?'”

“I’m like, ‘I wasn’t meaning to be.’ They were laughing — they enjoyed it,” she continued. “But then the minute somebody said something about me, my son kind of perked up and said, ‘Are they being mean to you?’ He was serious, I’m like, ‘it’s OK, settle down. We’re all good. That’s what we do.'”

It looks like Sutton is rich in more ways than one!