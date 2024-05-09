Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Album: Release Date and More

Her life is a ~whirlwind~ for sure! Three months after winning her first-ever Grammy Award for Best Country Album for her fourth record, Bell Bottom Country, in February 2024, Lainey Wilson announced her next studio project: Whirlwind. Her fifth album will arrive in August 2024 and encapsulate the excitement of the country singer’s life in the last few years.

What Is the Release Date for Lainey Wilson’s ‘Whirlwind’ Album?

Whirlwind will be available everywhere on August 23, 2024. Fans can presave and preorder the album now.

Lainey announced Whirlwind via Instagram on May 9, 2024. She shared the album artwork in the post, featuring a photo of the country singer leaning on what appeared to be a horse’s back as she wore a cowboy hat and rings on her fingers. The evening light cast a warm glow on her face. The name of the album was written over the horse’s black hair.

“Whirlwind. That’s what my life has been the last couple years. I hope this record brings peace to your ‘whirlwind’ and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it,” she wrote in the caption before sharing the release date.

How Many Songs Are on Lainey Wilson’s ‘Whirlwind’ Album?

The complete tracklist for Whirlwind is not available yet, but there will be 14 songs in total. Lainey released the album’s first single, “Country’s Cool Again,” in February 2024, highlighting the recent resurgence of country in mainstream music.

“Everybody wanna be a cowboy/ Drive a Jon boat, whip a John Deere/ Everybody want a backwoods front porch/ With a tub full of iced-down beer/ Must be something in the water flowing out of the holler/ Blue collar musta caught a new wind/ Doggone, dadgum it, didn’t see that coming/ Country’s cool again,” she sings.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Another song listed on the album on streaming platforms is “Hang Tight Honey,” although it’s not available for download yet. This is likely the next single that will be available before the album drops.

What Is Lainey Wilson’s ‘Whirlwind’ Album About?

Lainey spoke about the inspiration for Whirlwind in a May 9, 2024, interview with Billboard.

“Whether I’m running into somebody and they’re saying, ‘Man, your life has been a whirlwind,’ or whether the word’s coming out of my mouth, or I open a book and see the word ‘whirlwind,’ it just seems to be surrounding me,” she said. “Whirlwinds cause turbulence that cause chaos. But at the end of the day, you figure out how to come back to the center.”

She also revealed what to expect from the album, describing it as “the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country” and more of an “introspective” project.

“I feel like it’s got a little bit more character [and] cinematic storytelling,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer concluded.