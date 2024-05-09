Lainey Wilson Opening Up Nashville Bar in FGL's Old Space

Lainey Wilson has become such a major force in country music that she’s opening her own bar and restaurant in the heart of Nashville, taking up a coveted three-story space where Florida Georgia Line’s former bar was housed.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer, who is partnering with TC Restaurant Group, has named her new place Bell Bottoms Up after her signature fashion look and hopes it will become a destination for her legion of fans.

“I’m so excited to announce Bell Bottoms Up, which will be opening later this summer,” Lainey, 31, told Billboard in a Tuesday, May 7, statement. “I’ve always wanted to create a destination for all my fans to visit and create new memories at, in the heart of country music city. So, to have a permanent destination in Nashville, is such a dream come true. I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

The 27,000-square-foot venue is the former home of FGL House, which was one of the first celebrity-owned country bars in downtown Nashville, opening in 2017.

The former country-pop duo’s members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard confirmed their bar had closed via an Instagram Story statement on Monday, May 6, one day before Lainey revealed she was starting her new business.

“We love being one of the first to have a bar downtown, but all great things eventually come to an end,” the pair wrote. “FGL House has closed, to make way for a new unrelated venture. Hope y’all made some fun memories there — we sure did!” FGL played their last show together in 2022 before Brian, 38, and Tyler, 37, went on to pursue solo careers.

Lainey will be putting her own spin on her new place, which will feature two performance stages and four bars.

The rooftop will have a western-disco aesthetic with a dance floor. The mezzanine level will include a bar lounge overlooking the first-floor stage and a dining area. A basement area will feature live music along with craft cocktails ​and a theme that matches Lainey’s Louisiana roots.

The 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year‘s home state will also be represented in the entrees and bar foods, which will feature several Cajun-inspired dishes. Lainey’s favorite salads will also be on the menu, as well as crawfish, shrimp boils and boudin.

Fans shared their excitement after Lainey shared the news in an Instagram post with a shorter statement from her announcement.

“COULD NOT BE MORE EXCITED!!!!!” one person cheered in the comments, while another added, “I can’t wait! I plan on doing my 30th bday in Nashville next year and this will definitely be a stop!!!” Another added, “The name is so good. So excited to party there!!

“I will gladly travel from Arizona to get a cold drink there!” one Lainey fan wrote, while another referenced ​one of her hit songs, asking, “Pls tell me Watermelon Moonshine will be on the menu.”