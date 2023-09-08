Country sensation Lainey Wilson is an all-American superstar. Not only does the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer dominate the music charts, but she has also starred in the award-winning series Yellowstone. She may be considered new boots in entertainment, but Lainey’s skyrocketing success is resulting in lucrative financial rewards.

What Is Lainey Wilson’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer has an estimated net worth between $1 and $5 million, according to multiple reports.

Since landing a record deal with BBR Music Group in 2018, Lainey has released two smash albums Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ in 2021 and Bell Bottom Country the following year.

Before being recognized for her talents, Lainey auditioned for reality singing competition American Idol seven times before making it to the first round, where her journey ended. She also tried out for The Voice.

How Does Lainey Wilson Make Money?

Lainey knew music was her passion since childhood and turned her dream into a full-fledged reality. Not only has the Louisiana cowgirl received honorable awards for her songs, but she’s almost always on tour and jamming out with fans.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer opened up for fellow country star Luke Combs during his 2023 world tour and kicked off her own tour shortly thereafter.

In 2022, Lainey joined the Yellowstone cast for the fifth season in her guest role as Abby.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing, but you go in there head-first. I was going to give people their money’s worth,” she told USA Today in January 2032 before dishing on her steamy onscreen kiss. “I told my mommy and daddy, ‘You might not want to watch this show.’ I don’t want to be on their prayer list.”

What Awards Has Lainey Wilson Won?

Lainey made history when she was nominated for a whopping nine Country Music Awards in September 2023. The “Smell Like Smoke” musician is up to snag the title of Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the year and double nominations for Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal,” she wrote via Instagram after the nominations were announced. “We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

She won six CMA awards the year prior and was also the most nominated artist during her first year as a nominee!