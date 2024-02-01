Your account
Luke Combs Weight Loss Photos of the Country Singer s Transformation

Luke Combs' Weight Loss: Photos of Singer's Transformation From Rising Country Star to Grammy Nominee

Feb 1, 2024
Luke Combs has come a long way since the early days of his country music career! Amid his professional success, the singer has also focused on his weight loss following the birth of his sons Tex, born in June 2022, and Beau, born in August 2023.

“This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on [my health] in the best way,” he admitted in 2022. “I want to be around, dude. Do you know what I mean?”

Scroll through the gallery for photos of Luke’s weight loss transformation and his quotes about getting in shape!

