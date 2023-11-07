What Is Luke Combs' Net Worth? How the Singer Makes Money

When the money rains, it pours! Country sensation Luke Combs is one of the biggest artists in the music industry and his raw talent has landed him a massive worldwide fanbase. The North Carolina native has released a lengthy list of hits since his first single, “Hurricane,” in 2016, which has resulted in Luke earning a massive income throughout his career.

What Is Luke Combs’ Net Worth?

As of 2023, the “Love You Anyway” singer has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Luke Combs Make Money?

Luke released three EPs; The Way She Rides, Can I Get an Outlaw and This One’s for You, before he released “Hurricane,” which landed at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The Grammy-nominated artist signed to Sony Music Nashville in 2017 and he reached stardom quickly after that.

Knock on wood … but Luke’s songs are never a flop. Shortly after signing with Sony, he released his first studio album, This One’s for You, which earned the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

“My goal with this album is just to open up to people about really who I am. That’s what these songs are, just little pieces of me. I’m not trying to be some big-time celebrity; that’s not my goal. My goal is to just connect with people through music,” Luke told The Boot at the time. “My goal is to have people hear these songs and say, ‘There are these moments in my life that sometimes I feel like I need to say something, and maybe I can’t say it.’ If I can help these people deal with their emotions, whether they be the good, the bad or the ugly, then that, to me, is success.”

Luke has since released albums This One’s for You Too (2018), What You See ​Is What You Get (2019), What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (2020), Growin’ Up (2022) and Gettin’ Old (2023), all of which have earned top spots on the charts and received Grammy award nominations.

Luke covered Tracy Chapman’s 1998 hit song “Fast Car” in 2023 and reigned on the No. 2 spot of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 weeks as of September 2023.

The musician gushed about giving the song “another life” as it’s one of his all-time “favorites.”

“What an awesome way to end the ride for ‘Fast Car.’ It has been so cool to see everyone enjoying this song over the past few months, whether it was people who were hearing the song for the first time or people [for whom] it brought back memories of Tracy’s timeless recording,” he told Billboard at the time. “I’m glad we got to park Tracy’s song at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, where it should be.”

Not to mention, Luke received a 2023 CMA nomination for Single of the Year for his cover of “Fast Car,” as well as Album of the Year for Gettin’ Old, Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.