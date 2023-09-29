What Type of Cancer Does Toby Keith Have? Illness Updates

Toby Keith is a trailblazer in country music and ​has dominated the industry since he released his self-titled debut studio album in 1993. The Oklahoma native brought fans to tears during his act at the inaugural 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in September, as it was his first TV performance since his 2021 cancer diagnosis. After performing “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” Keith was presented with the Country Icon award presented by Blake Shelton.

“Bet you all never thought you’d see me in skinny jeans,” he joked in refrence to his modern Western ensemble. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. He’s been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

What Type of Cancer Does Toby Keith Have?

The “Red Solo Cup” artist waited a few months to publicly update his fans on his health in June 2022.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote via Instagram with a mirroring caption. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T.”

Toby didn’t allow his cancer diagnosis to keep his spirits down and has since performed onstage. More notably, the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer has continued to raise money for cancer research through the Toby Keith Foundation. He started the foundation in 2006, ​and it helps house cancer patients and families seeking treatment in Oklahoma City.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

The musician hosted the 19th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in June 2023, a live-auction that raises funds for his foundation, and gave a rare update on his cancer battle.

“I’m feeling pretty good. … I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up,” he told the Nashville Tennessean at the event. “Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare. But my goal is, I feel better; I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours.”

Toby quickly reached his goal in two short weeks and performed two consecutive two-and-a half hour sets at his bar, Hollywood Corners, in Norman, Oklahoma. “It felt so right, Toby had to do it twice. Two nights in a row at @hollywoodcorners. Writing buddy @scottyemerick joined Toby. Nights to remember! Toby’s back!” he wrote via Instagram in July 2023.

Does Toby Keith Still Have Cancer?

Toby is still battling stomach cancer and still feels “pretty good” amid his health struggles.

“I’ve walked some dark hallways. Almighty’s riding shotgun,” he told Extra at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. “You have good days and bad days. It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year,” he continued before sharing how he keeps his spirits high through tough times. “Just my faith. I’ve always rode with a prayer. As long as I have Him with me, I’m cool. You just have to dig in. You don’t have a choice.”