Elle King Weight Loss Transformation: Then and Now Photos

Elle King’s Weight Loss Transformation Is Amazing! See the Country Star’s Then and Now Photos

Elle King gets vulnerable with fans through her music and also opens up about real-life struggles online. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer shared her amazing weight loss results after embarking on a health and fitness journey after welcoming her son, Lucky Levi Tooker, in September 2021.

“Almost 2 years postpartum ! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 – now 2023. It doesn’t happen over night,” Elle wrote via Instagram in August 2023 alongside a mini tour vlog. “It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing.”

The country star revealed she suffered from postpartum depression that made her feel “trapped” in her body and “couldn’t even sing.”

Elle praised being the healthiest she has ever been and made it abundantly clear she did not turn to weight loss pills, like the celebrity craved Ozempic, for her drastic results.

“I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY!” she continued. “I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Elle King’s weight loss transformation!