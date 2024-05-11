Taylor Surprises Fans With TTPD Portion of Eras Tour

Swifties in Paris received a treat when they became the first to hear some of Taylor Swift’s songs from her new album The Tortured Poets Department live on stage. However, Taylor revealed that it’s something that’s been in the works for a while.

“So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the Eras tour,” Taylor, 34, told her the audience during her second show at the París La Défense Arena in France on Friday, May 10, in a TikTok video captured by a fan. “I have to tell you, it has been so rewarding playing it for you because we started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago. And then when we got two months off of the Eras tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all, we just went directly back into rehearsal.”

Before the concert, the “Cruel Summer” singer’s French tour manager confirmed some changes to show to Radio France on Thursday, May 9, and said, “We are going to discover a slightly modified show since she has released a new album.”

So far, fans have seen Taylor perform several songs from The Tortured Poets Department, including “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “loml,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and “So High School.”

Fans were giddy about the subtle winks Taylor gave to her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce during her performance. The background video showed an image of stadium lights while her dancers stood on what looked like bleachers. Taylor’s dancers also mimicked some typical cheerleader moves while she mimed throwing a football as she sang the line, “You know how to ball / I know Aristotle.” Fans also caught nods to Travis’ endzone dance along with Taylor “swag surfin’” just like she was seen doing at one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL games.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24 / Getty Images

Taylor and Travis, 34, had been enjoying spending time together before she resumed the European leg of her Eras tour on Thursday, May 9, in Paris. The couple was spotted cuddling in the crowd at Coachella during Ice Spice’s performance. Taylor and Ice Spice, 24, have grown close over the past few years and the “Pretty Girl” singer even gave Taylor and The Tortured Poets Department a shout out during her performance at the annual music festival.

“Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?” Ice Spice was seen asking the crowd in a video posted to X. “Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis!”

Travis and Taylor were also seen watching the Bleachers’ set from behind the stage. Jack Antonoff, who is one of Taylor’s longtime friends and collaborators, is the band’s frontman.