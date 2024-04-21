Ice Spice Shouts Out Taylor Swift's TTPD at Coachella

Taylor Swift’s good friend Ice Spice gave her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, some love during her set at Coachella on Friday, April 20.

“Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?” Ice Spice, 24, was seen asking the crowd in a video of her performance shared to X. “Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis!”

The “Barbie World” artist was featured in a remix of Taylor’s song “Karma” in 2023 and she rapped her verse from the track for the audience after her sweet message on stage. Taylor, 34, and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted rapping along to the song when the artist performed last week at the music festival. Videos posted on social media showed Travis, 34, with his arms wrapped around Taylor, swaying to the beat and chatting with other members of the audience. Later, Ice Spice joined Travis and Taylor as they watched Dom Dolla perform. Clips of Taylor and the “In Ha Mood” singer dancing together during the set circulated online.

Taylor and the “Deli” singer have been seen hanging out in recent months, and Ice Spice even accompanied Taylor to Super Bowl LVIII as they watched Travis’ team the Kansas City Chiefs help lead his team to victory in February. Along with Ice Spice, Taylor’s friends like Blake Lively and Keleigh Teller also joined the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer in the suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In an interview with Variety in October 2023, Ice Spice gave fans a closer look at her friendship with Taylor and how their relationship materialized once they met after she watched Taylor’s documentary, Miss Americana.

“That’s my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things. She’s so funny,” the “Munch” artist gushed. “We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”

Ice Spice continued, “What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems. And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”

Taylor also praised her friend in the interview via an email to the outlet.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Taylor wrote. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”