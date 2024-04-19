She’s Done It Again! Taylor Swift Fans and Celebs React to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

She’s done it again! Taylor Swift dropped her highly-anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, and fans and celebrities alike are already going wild.

Taylor first announced her new album during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys on February 4.

“This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor said at the time. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

If fan and celebrity reactions are any indication, Taylor did not disappoint with her latest record.