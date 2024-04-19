Jack Antonoff Is 'Overwhelmed' With Love Amid TTPD Release

Taylor Swift’s good friend and longtime musical collaborator Jack Antonoff was thrilled with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The tracks were released on Friday, April 19, and Jack took to social media to share his thoughts.

“love this album more than i can say …. love you all very much … more later very overwhelmed … love you taylor,” the Bleachers frontman wrote via X mere hours after the album dropped.

Jack, 40, also took some time to shout out some of his favorite songs in other tweets.

“!! FOTS heads lets go !!” the “Modern Girl” singer wrote in reference to Taylor’s song “Fresh Out the Slammer,” and he mentioned her song “Down Bad” in a followup tweet.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

It makes sense that Jack is so pleased with The Tortured Poets Department’s reception because he’s credited as producer on the album. Taylor, 34, and Jack first met when they worked together on the song “Sweeter Than Fiction” for the soundtrack to the film One Chance in 2012. Jack also collaborated with the Grammy winner on her previous albums, including 1989, Reputation, Midnights and Evermore.

Jack was by Taylor’s side when she revealed the news about The Tortured Poets Department release at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February.

“OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor gushed while she accepted the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album Midnights. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Before the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Jack refused to say whether or not he worked with Taylor on the album. He even got a bit snippy with the Dutch news outlet NRC on March 27 when the reporter asked him if he was involved with TTPD.

“You know I don’t talk about that,” Jack said. “If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation.”

The “Tiny Moves” singer then abruptly hung up the phone and ended the interview.

That wasn’t the first time Jack had stood up for Taylor. He also had her back when Damon Albarn of the groups Blur and Gorillaz implied that the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer didn’t write her own music. He likened Damon’s suggestion to “challenging someone’s faith in God.”

“I’m a little bitch sometimes,” Jack explained during an interview with The Los Angeles Times in February.. “But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”