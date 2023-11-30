Jack Antonoff seemingly dropped a major clue about the end of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship.

The “I Wanna Get Better” singer, 39, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 29, to share a photo of Taylor, 33, from the day they wrote and recorded the song “You’re Losing Me,” which was released on Spotify that same day.

‘“You’re Losing Me’ is out today, a very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming!” Jack captioned a photo of the “Cruel Summer” singer eating a snack in a kitchen. “Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 after Taylor ate these raisins.”

The song was first released in May as a bonus track that appeared on an exclusive CD edition of Taylor’s Midnights album, which was sold during her Eras tour stop at MetLife Stadium. Shortly after the song was released, many fans theorized that Taylor wrote the track about the end of her relationship with Joe, 32.

“Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I’m getting tired even for a phoenix,” Taylor sings in the song. “Always rising from the ashes / Mending all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow.”

The song also implies that the former couple didn’t see eye to eye when it came to their plans for the future. “I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” she sings during the bridge. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

“You’re Losing Me” was initially released just one month after it was revealed that Taylor and Joe split after six years of dating in April. While Taylor never revealed who the song was about or when it was written, fans speculated she wrote it after their split.

However, Jack’s post revealed the song was written more than one year before they called it quits and implies the pair were having problems long before they ended their romance.

“Taylor knew her and Joe were over all the way in 2021,” one fan wrote via Twitter, referring to Jack’s post. Another added, “Insane how she still tried to make it with him for a whole year after writing this devastating song.”

Neither Taylor nor Joe have publicly addressed their breakup, though an insider previously told Life & Style that her friends weren’t “surprised” by the split. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the source added in April, noting that “this is life” and “people break up all the time.”

The “Enchanted” singer has since moved on with Travis Kelce, whom she publicly started dating in September. Taylor has cheered Travis, 34, on at his football games, while the Kansas City Chiefs player traveled to Argentina to see her perform in November.

Now that she is taking a break from her Eras tour, Taylor is temporarily staying at his Missouri mansion. “Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.