Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance since his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift began her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce.

The Mary Queen of Scots actor, 32, stepped out for the first time in six months to attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London’s Royal Opera House on Wednesday, November 15. Joe rocked a leather blazer, a white dress shirt and black tie while posing for photos on the red carpet.

The last public event that Joe attended was the Cannes Film Festival in May. The outing came one month after he and Taylor, 33, called it quits in April following six years of dating.

While neither Taylor nor Joe publicly addressed their ​split, an insider previously told Life & Style that her inner circle wasn’t “surprised by the breakup” in April. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the source added, noting that “this is life” and “people break up all the time.”

Joe has kept a low profile since he and Taylor called it quits, though the “Enchanted” singer has been making headlines for her budding relationship with Travis, 34.

Most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete traveled to Argentina to watch his girlfriend perform at her Eras tour on November 11. Travis was caught enjoying the show with Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, in the VIP tent, while the “Cruel Summer” singer was captured running to kiss him at the end of the show.

Additionally, Taylor gave Travis a shoutout when she changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” from, “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” The lyric change was seemingly a dig at Joe since the original line was about him.

Travis recalled meeting Scott, 71, for the first time during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “New Heights.” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he met Scott when the patriarch joined him and Taylor for dinner the night before the concert.

While enjoying their meal, Travis revealed that he convinced Scott – who is a longtime Philadelphia Eagles – to wear a Chiefs lanyard during his daughter’s concert.

“I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before, when I met him,” Travis told Jason, 36, who plays for the Eagles. The eldest Kelce brother replied, “What are we doing, Scott? You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis also revealed that Scott is “a huge football guy.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two — I forget how long — he was at Delaware,” the Ohio native explained, adding Scott played linebacker and center.

Now that Travis has met Scott and Taylor has watched Travis play alongside both his mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce, the couple is planning to take the next step in their relationship by introducing their parents to each other. According to Entertainment Tonight, Scott and Andrea Swift will meet Donna, 71, and Ed, 72, when the Chiefs play against the Eagles on November 20.