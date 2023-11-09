Travis Kelce is reportedly traveling to Argentina to see Taylor Swift during the South American leg of her Eras tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not scheduled to play again until November 20, giving him a window to visit Taylor at her Buenos Aires Eras tour dates the weekend of November 9, 2023.

But will Travis use the blank space in his schedule to see the “Lover” singer?

When Will Taylor Swift Be in Argentina?

Taylor was spotted arriving in Argentina to begin preparing for her Eras tour shows on November 8, 2023.

The “You Belong With Me” singer has three Eras tour shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina between November 9 and November 11, giving Travis three opportunities to support her at a concert. Taylor will be joined by singer Sabrina Carpenter for all three shows.

Is Travis Kelce Going to Argentina to See Taylor Swift?

A source confirmed to Page Six that the NFL star will be traveling overseas to see the “Love Story” singer.

There is, however, a tight window for the visit, as the insider explained Travis has to be back in the U.S. for practice on November 13. Travis and his teammates are preparing to face off against his brother, Jason Kelce’s, team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20.

Jeff Kravitz/TAS23 / Contributor

What Has Travis Said About Going to Argentina?

Though Travis himself hasn’t yet confirmed the trip, he and his brother, Jason Kelce, hinted about it on the November 8 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

When discussing how Travis plans to spend his week off from playing football, Jason asked if his younger brother had any plans to travel.

“Not really,” Travis answered. “I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I’ve got to go somewhere sunny.” Travis added that he might go “closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason quipped, to which Travis replied by laughing.

Gotham / Contributor

Jason also asked his brother on the November 8 episode where he may like to play next, directly naming Argentina and Brazil — two upcoming stops on the international leg of Taylor’s tour — as possible answers.

When Will Fans See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Together Next?

While Travis may only be able to attend a few of Taylor’s upcoming Eras tour shows, it’s possible he will see him at later dates, as the NFL season comes to a close on January 7, 2024. The Eras tour runs through December 8, 2024, with more shows all across the globe, including a second U.S. leg.