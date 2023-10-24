Jason Kelce might have been among the first to comment on brother Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift, but even he admitted the attention on the couple has become a bit “weird.”

Speaking to NBC Sports on Sunday, October 22, the Philadelphia Eagles center said that while he’s glad to see Travis, 34, thrive in his relationship with Taylor, 33, he does have some concerns about the “level” of attention they’ve gotten, especially from paparazzi.

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about,” Jason, 35, said. “But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'”

Jason added that Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was recently subjected to “paparazzi talking about him fueling his car,” which “is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

The NFL star concluded that although he has “alarms” going off about “how over-in-pursuit people can be,” he believes Travis can handle it.

“Overall, he can deal with some of this,” Jason said. “As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Travis and Taylor’s highly publicized romance began some time after the Chiefs player attended her Eras tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in early July. He admitted on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that month that he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but she wasn’t around after the show for him to pass it on. Still, she loved the gesture and got in contact with Travis. The pair sparked dating rumors in September.

As the rumors started to pick up, Jason was often asked about his brother’s love life. He initially admitted that he didn’t “really know” what was going on but later joked that he thought the rumors were “100 percent true.”

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” he said on WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia in September. “Having said that … I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Taylor then all but confirmed the romance when she showed up to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She has since embraced her new WAG status by attending three other games. The pair has also been spotted packing on PDA while out on dates in New York City.

While Travis and Jason have discussed the romance and the media attention on their podcast several times, Travis admitted he would likely tone the chatter down in the future.

“I know I brought all this attention to me,” he told Jason during the September 27 episode. “Right, I’m the one — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. … It is my personal life, and I wanna respect both of our lives.”