Travis Kelce responded to a fan calling him Taylor Swift’s boyfriend with an enthusiastic fist pump.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22 at Arrowhead Stadium, a fan called out to Travis, 34, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!” in support of the NFL star.

Travis didn’t shy away from the title, responding by pumping his fist in the air ​as he boarded an elevator.

Later, Taylor, 33, and Travis were seen exiting the stadium hand-in-hand in a golf cart in a video obtained by the Daily Mail over the weekend.

David Eulitt / Stringer

Next week, the Chiefs will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. If Taylor attends, it seems likely that this will be the last time we see her at a game for a while. The Chiefs’ next game after that is being played against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5.

As for Taylor, she will head to South America ​to play three shows to end the 2023 chapter of her Eras Tour. The “Cruel Summer” singer will take the stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 9-11, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil November 17-19, and São Paulo, Brazil November 24-26.

Travis has previously said he feels “protective” of Taylor. ​Travis addressed a moment caught on video between the pair as they left a dinner date on October 15, during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

Video footage of Travis and Taylor heading to their car ​in New York City went viral as fans noticed that Travis appeared to gently push one of Taylor’s security guards to the side. Rumors swirled that Travis even told the guards he could “take it from here.”

“I didn’t push him,” Travis said ​on the October 18 episode. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Gotham / Contributor

The Chiefs tight end continued the conversation on a more serious note and described Taylor’s security guards as “good people.” He also revealed whether he feels like a security guard himself when he’s walking with Taylor.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation,” Travis said. “I’m, like, protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”