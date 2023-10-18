Travis Kelce is setting the record straight on the rumors that he pushed Taylor Swift’s security guards to the side while the couple was out in New York City.

During the new episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, October 18, Travis, 34, briefly discussed his weekend spent with Taylor, 33, on October 14 and 15. The pair were photographed holding hands as they headed to the Saturday Night Live afterparty, and again while leaving a dinner date on Sunday. Video footage of Travis and Taylor heading to their car went viral as fans noticed that Travis appeared to gently push one of Taylor’s security guards to the side. Rumors swirled that Travis even told the guards he could “take it from here.”

Jason, 35, asked his brother if he received any “pushback” from the guards over his alleged gesture.

“I didn’t push him,” Travis said. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Jason joked, “That sounds like a way that somebody who pushed somebody would describe pushing them.”

Travis continued to joke about the situation, adding, “’Good sir, can you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. I’m right behind you. I don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away, and if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.’”

Gotham/GC Images

On a more serious note, the Kansas City Chiefs player complimented Taylor’s security guards as “good people.” He also revealed whether he feels like a security guard himself when he’s escorting Taylor around.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation,” Travis said. “I’m, like, protective. Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

Jason also offered some chivalrous advice, telling Travis that it’s best to sit in a seat at a restaurant that has a view of all entrances and exits to be aware of any threats.

Travis and Taylor — dubbed “Traylor” by many fans — have become one of pop culture’s hottest new couples in recent weeks. It all started when Travis revealed on “New Heights” in July that he had attempted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but she didn’t stop to talk to any fans at the show. A source exclusively told Life & Style in September that Taylor thought his attempt was “adorable” and they got in contact with each other.

Dating rumors started to swirl in September and reached a peak when Taylor showed up to support Travis as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She has since attended two more Chiefs games on October 1 and October 12. Taylor also reportedly spent Travis’ birthday with him in Kansas City on October 6.