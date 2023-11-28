Travis Kelce had a fairly brief dating history before his romance with Taylor Swift, as he was involved in a five-year on and off relationship with model Kayla Nicole.

The pair began dating in 2017 before splitting for good in 2022. As with Taylor, Travis wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings for the media personality. “She’s the best. She’s the absolute best,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said about his now-ex during a 2020 Instagram Live session with WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.

Things weren’t meant to be though. Kayla revealed how hard she took their split, saying she was “depressed” and “had a hard time getting out of bed” in an October 2023 interview with People while Travis’ relationship with Taylor was making headlines around the world.

Scroll down to see Travis and Kayla’s dating timeline.