Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is opening up about the struggles she faced after their 2022 split in a new interview. Although Kayla didn’t mention Travis by name in the Q&A, she detailed going through a “major breakup” during the summer of 2022, which is when she and the football star ended their five-year relationship.

“I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like s–t, and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed,” Kayla, 31, told People. “It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do? So I started to go to therapy.”

Kayla said that she “lost a substantial amount of weight in a very short amount of time” and “wasn’t sleeping” after the breakup. While fans were flooding her social media comments with messages about how “good” she looked, she said she was feeling “miserable” and “depressed” on the inside.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“My abs were amazing. I had a six pack. And it was like…I had never felt so bad in my life,” she admitted. “So I started going to therapy and quickly realized, ‘Okay, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.’”

Travis, 34, and Kayla started dating at the beginning of 2017. Their romance began when she DMed him on Instagram after noticing that he was liking a lot of her photos. Although the exes briefly took a hiatus in 2020, they reconciled by the end of that year, and did not split for good until 2022.

Of course, Travis is now in a very high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. In her People interview, Kayla hinted that therapy has also helped her deal with the headline-making romance. “I’m so thankful for therapy because had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting right now. No clue,” she shared.

Travis and Taylor, 33, went public with their relationship in September when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game. She has since been at three more games where she’s bonded with his parents and other members of his inner circle. Travis also spent a weekend with Taylor in New York earlier this month. He’s set to take the field once again on Sunday, October 29 when the Chiefs play the Broncos in Denver.