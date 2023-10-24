Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, recalled his first impression of Taylor Swift amid her romance with his youngest son.

After he met Taylor, 33, for the first time at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on October 12, Ed, 72, told People that she is a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed shared in the interview published on Tuesday, October 24. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

“She’s very smart,” the father of two added. “I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

The “Midnight Rain” singer has been getting to know the Kelce family amid her budding romance with Travis, 34.

After Travis revealed he failed to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour in July, he explained he invited the “Karma” singer to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium during his September appearance on ​”The Pat McAfee Show.”

Fans were left in shock when Taylor showed up at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and watched with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24. She has continued to cheer him on at several games, including the Sunday, October 22, match against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the most recent game, fans noticed that Taylor accessorized her outfit with a beaded bracelet that featured Travis’ jersey number, 87, in the middle. Additionally, the numbers were surrounded by two red hearts.

Mega Agency

While Taylor has been showing her support for Travis at his games, the pair hard-launched their relationship with PDA while spending time in New York City during the weekend of October 14. They made surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, while they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during the afterparty at Catch Steak.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style following their weekend on the town. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. Taylor was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

Their PDA in New York wouldn’t be the last time Taylor and Travis showed their affection. More recently, the “Enchanted” singer kissed the Ohio native on the cheek in a photo taken after the Chiefs game on October 22 with Travis’ teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon.