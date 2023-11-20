Taylor Swift is more than a beautiful face to Travis Kelce. The NFL star is also attracted to the singer’s intelligence and he opened up about what it’s been like getting to know her in a new interview.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Travis, 34, admitted to the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday, November 20. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that he’s always been drawn to Taylor’s music, but he’s recently had a newfound appreciation for her lyrics. He also praised the pop star, 33, for how she handles the intense media and public scrutiny that surrounds her.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis shared. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis and Taylor connected after he attended her Eras tour show in Kansas City in July. They were able to keep news of their relationship under wraps until mid-September. Once it was reported that they were seeing each other, they no longer stayed in hiding.

Despite keeping her previous relationship with Joe Alwyn mostly out of the spotlight for more than six years, Taylor went public with Travis by attending his televised football game on September 24. Since then, she has been in the stands at three more Chiefs games. Travis returned the favor by flying to Argentina to attend the Eras tour on November 11.

The “Love Story” singer was not shy about flaunting her love for Travis at the show. She even changed one of her song lyrics, which originally referenced Joe, 32, to be about Travis. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang with a laugh. When the concert ended, she ran into Travis’ arms backstage and gave him a kiss, even with hundreds of fans looking on and taking videos.

The Ohio native seemed to have gotten the stamp of approval from Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, too. The guys watched the show together and were seen chatting throughout the night in the VIP tent. Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, is also on board with the romance.

“I can tell you this, he’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” Donna, 71, told WSJ. “God bless him. He shot for the stars!”