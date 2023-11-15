Travis Kelce spilled all the tea on his trip to Argentina with girlfriend Taylor Swift on the Wednesday, November 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. Most importantly, he shared his reaction to the singer changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” to be about him while he was in the crowd at the Eras tour on November 11.

“I had no clue … well, I might’ve had a little bit of a clue,” Travis, 34, told his older brother, Jason Kelce. “But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh s–t, she really just did that!’”

Taylor, 33, references her actor ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the original “Karma” lyrics when she sings, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.” However, she used a reference to Travis’ football team at the November 11 concert instead: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Gotham/GC Images

Before getting into the details of the weekend, Jason, 36, acknowledged that Travis had previously said that he wants to keep his personal life private amid his relationship with Taylor. The tight end was willing to share some details of this trip, though, as he pointed out, “This is public knowledge. I could still keep that part private, but this part is public. I went down to Argentina and it was a whole bunch of fun.”

The NFL star watched the concert with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and Jason called him out for leaving the businessman hanging when he went for a high five after the lyric change. “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy!” Travis insisted. “I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. I’m a big high five guy. So, sorry Mr. Swift.”

Travis and Taylor also went to dinner with Scott, 71, on November 10, which appears to be the first time the men met. “I may have persuaded him [to become a Chiefs fan] the night before [the concert] when I met him,” Travis joked. “He’s a big football guy.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer was meant to have a concert on November 10, but it was postponed to Sunday, November 12 due to weather. “[Taylor] wasn’t too happy about it,” Travis admitted. “She kind of prides herself on performing through weather and rain and stuff like that, but when it’s unsafe for her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Regardless, Travis had an incredible time for his first trip south of the equator. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for,” he shared. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

It was definitely a full circle moment for Travis, who hadn’t even met Taylor yet when he attended his first Eras tour show in July. After the concert, the football player publicly spoke about how he had wanted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show but didn’t get the opportunity to. Just over two months later, the couple went public with their relationship at the September 24 Chiefs game.