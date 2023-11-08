Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be taking their romance to an international level, as the Kansas City Chiefs player seemingly teased a trip to Argentina for the pop star’s next Eras tour stop.

During the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, and brother Jason Kelce discussed plans for the Chiefs’ upcoming bye week — a time when the football team will not have any games. Jason, 35, asked if the Chiefs tight end had anything he was looking forward to in his time off, which prompted a cheeky response that sent Swifties wild.

“No, not really. I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice,” Travis said. “I don’t know. … My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

The Philadelphia Eagles player interjected, “Somewhere south?”

“Closer to the equator,” Travis slyly responded as Jason concluded, “South of the equator.”

Travis appeared to be teasing the fact that he would be in attendance as Taylor, 33, performs at the Estadio Mâs Monumenta stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for three nights beginning on Thursday, November 9. The concert marks the start of the South American leg of her Eras tour. Paparazzi seemingly captured the pop star exiting her plane while hiding beneath a giant black umbrella after she touched down in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Mega Agency

While Travis, who first sparked dating rumors with Taylor in early September, has not confirmed if he will join his girlfriend in Argentina, fans have speculated about the couple’s plans for weeks. A source told Entertainment Tonight in mid-October that Taylor and Travis are “very serious about their careers” and “want to show support for each other whenever they can.” Of course, Taylor has already proven herself to be Travis’ No. 1 fan by attending four Chiefs games, where she has cheered for his touchdowns, gasped at his fumbles, and even befriended his mom, Donna Kelce, and fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes. Now, it’s Travis’ turn to cheer Taylor on.

The exact timeframe of their relationship is unclear, but Travis and Taylor seemingly began dating after he attended her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July. At the concert, Travis attempted to give the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but he never got the chance. Still, Taylor was reportedly smitten by his attempt and reached out for a date.

It’s been a whirlwind romance ever since, with Travis and Taylor reportedly already talking about their future together. Between the Eras tour resuming and football season ramping up, they’re both about to have busy schedules, but a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple is trying to make holiday plans.

“They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” the insider shared. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.” But then again, the source added, “They’re so smitten, they’re willing to jump through hoops to be together. No matter what, this will be a memorable holiday season.”