Travis Kelce addressed whether or not he’s “in love” with Taylor Swift during a press conference in Germany.

The professional athlete, 34, was asked about his relationship with Taylor, 33, while speaking to members of the media in Frankfurt on Friday, November 3. Travis participated in the press conference ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ international game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” Travis revealed when asked to share an update about the romance. “That’s the latest status right there.”

While he was all smiles when answering the first question, things got uncomfortable when Travis was asked, “Are you in love?”

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal,” the Ohio native said while dodging the question.

The NFL star faced even more questions about the “Shake It Off” singer, including if she would be attending his game at Deutsche Bank Park. However, Travis stayed true to his word and didn’t reveal if Taylor would be at the game.

After Travis expressed his interest in Taylor during a July episode of his “New Heights” podcast, fans were shocked when the “Enchanted” singer attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and watched with his mother, Donna Kelce, in September. She has continued to cheer him on at several games, while the pair has also been spotted packing on the PDA during outings in New York City.

While some fans are concerned that Taylor and Travis’ busy schedules might get in the way of their relationship, a source exclusively told Life & Style that he doesn’t view their romance as a fling.

“They’re already making plans for the future,” the insider shared in October. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”

Not only do Taylor and Travis seem smitten, but they seemingly have the approval of her friends. “Taylor’s squad is convinced he’s the one!” the source shared, adding, “They’re so in love.”

Taylor has gotten to spend time with both Donna, 71, and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, and the insider shared that the tight end has been invited to meet Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, in Tennessee. “They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together, too,” the source continued. “His schedule is crazy during football season, and she’s got more concerts coming up, but they’re working around all that.”

After Ed, 72, met Taylor during the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on October 12, he told People that she is a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” the father of two told the outlet. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”