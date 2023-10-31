Celebrities Dressed as Taylor Swift for Halloween: Kelly Ripa and More Who Channeled the Pop Star

After years of superstardom, Taylor Swift’s fame skyrocketed to another level in 2023, so it’s no surprise that she’s become one of the most popular Halloween costumes. Even celebrities are getting in on the fun by dressing up in a Taylor-inspired outfit for the holiday.

Taylor’s record-breaking Eras tour has made it easier than ever to come up with costume ideas, as the pop star wears a number of different outfits throughout the show. Plus, her viral relationship with football star Travis Kelce has provided the perfect inspiration for couples who want to dress up together.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebs dressed up as Taylor Swift for Halloween!