Savannah Guthrie wowed viewers with her 2023 Today show Halloween costume when she slipped into Taylor Swift‘s glittery bodysuit the singer wore during the opening songs of her Eras tour on October 31. Fans were blown away by how incredible the host looked and were curious about how she lost weight to rival the Grammy winner’s figure-flaunting outfit.

The Arizona native revealed in the 2023 fall issue of Allrecipes that she eats a very low calorie meal every day. “Embarrassingly, I eat [the exact same thing] for lunch every single day of the week,” Savannah shared about the turkey bacon, cheddar and egg white sandwich from Starbucks. It has just 230 calories, with 5 grams of fat.

“I’ve always had an affinity for Mediterranean dishes. A chicken shawarma paired with creamy hummus and tzatziki sauce is simply irresistible,” Savannah added about her love of the healthy regional fare.

Scroll down to see photos of Savannah Guthrie’s weight loss transformation over the years.