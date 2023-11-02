The stats don’t lie. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s called new girlfriend Taylor Swift his “good luck charm,” performs demonstrably better in games when she’s watching from the stands — and even his coach, Andy Reid, has noticed, telling reporters, “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

But she’s an international superstar, not a football wife. “They started dating while she was on break from her Eras Tour, but pretty soon, she’s going to be even busier than he is,” a source says of Taylor, who launches the South American leg of her history-making show on November 9. And with Thanksgiving and Christmas — not to mention Tay’s birthday! — coming up, “they’ve got some big decisions to make,” says the source. “They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky. This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”

Finding the Time

Their schedules don’t exactly align. Taylor, 33, is due onstage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, and has another concert in Sao Paolo five days later. In the middle of all that, Travis, 34, will be facing off against his brother, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles. “She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game and spend Thanksgiving with him and his family,” the source says of the singer, who once famously ditched the Swifts to join her boyfriend of one month, Jake Gyllenhaal, at his sister Maggie’s house in Brooklyn for the November feast day.

“It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that. It helps that she has a private jet!” And in a rare stroke of luck, neither of the Kelce brothers has a game on Thanksgiving Day. “So of course their mom, Donna, would love to have them at home,” says the source, “and Taylor wants to stay on her good side.”

Travis will definitely make it up to her on her December 13 birthday. “He has promised to spend it with her,” says the source, adding that he’s planning something super special and romantic. “He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much.”

But Christmas presents another problem: Travis will be playing on his home turf in Missouri on Taylor’s favorite holiday. “Taylor’s mom, Andrea, is hoping to celebrate with her at home in Pennsylvania,” says the source. “But Taylor might try to spend Christmas Eve with Travis, or fly out to be with him after his game. It’s a mess to coordinate, but it’s worth it. They’re so smitten, they’re willing to jump through hoops to be together. No matter what, this will be a memorable holiday season.”