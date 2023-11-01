Travis Kelce has responded to “so many people” dressing up as him and Taylor Swift for Halloween.

On the Wednesday, November 1 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis, 34, revealed he doesn’t mind being a popular costume this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end called the holiday a “Kelce Halloween,” adding about the influx of costumes, “It was cool.”

The brothers highlighted a few of their favorite Travis and Taylor getups from social media, as well as costumes of Jason, 35, his wife, Kylie McDevitt, and their mom, Donna Kelce.

Jason expressed mixed emotions about the Kelce family ensembles, saying, “It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome.”

Plenty of celebrities joined the trend of dressing up as the new power couple, including Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, and even Republican senator Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann Romney.

Savannah Guthrie also donned Taylor’s ​Eras tour bodysuit and sang “Cruel Summer” in a performance with her 9-year-old daughter, Vale, on the Today “Kellyoke” Halloween special.

The NFL star and Grammy winner, 33, have been romantically linked since Travis revealed in July that he tried to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of Taylor’s Eras tour shows.

There have since been plenty of sightings of the “Blank Space” singer at Chiefs games cheering Travis on, and, more recently, the couple have been spotted spending time together outside the stadium too.

The pair seemingly publicly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands in New York City on October 14, hours after they each made a cameo on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Things are reportedly already getting serious between Taylor and Travis after only a few months of dating. The football player reportedly just bought a more private $6 million mansion in Kansas City after photographers caught Taylor spending the night at his $995,000 home there. Sources told TMZ that Travis decided to move after he realized his old home was too accessible amid the growing public interest in his love life.

“They’re already making plans for the future,” a source recently shared with Life & Style. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”

Another insider previously told Life & Style Travis is “already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one.”