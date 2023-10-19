Travis Kelce bought a mansion in Kansas City for a whopping $6 million amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, closed the deal on Tuesday, October 17, according to TMZ. Travis’ new home includes six bedrooms, six baths and spans over 16,000 square feet. The property also features several luxurious amenities, including a waterfall, swimming pool and mini golf course. It is located in a gated community, which will offer him and Taylor, 33, privacy as their relationship continues to blossom.

Sources told the outlet that Travis decided to move after he realized his old home was too accessible amid the growing public interest in his love life.

Travis bought the mansion after Jenna Bush Hager sparked rumors during the Monday, October 16, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that the couple was house hunting together. “A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they’re buying a house,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb.

However, Life & Style confirmed that Taylor and Travis aren’t planning to move in together anytime soon.

The Ohio native first expressed interest in Taylor when he revealed he wanted to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour in July. After he failed to get in contact with her, he explained he invited the “Long Live” singer to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium when he appeared on ​”The Pat McAfee Show” in September. Taylor shocked fans when she accepted the invitation and attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24.

One week later, Taylor continued to cheer Travis on when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on October 1. Fans grew concerned when the “Cardigan” singer skipped his game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8, though Taylor returned to Arrowhead Stadium on October 12 to watch Travis and his team play the Denver Broncos.

The couple’s romance continued to heat up when they both made surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14. Following the show, Taylor and Travis couldn’t keep their hands off of each other when attending the afterparty at Catch Steak.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. Taylor was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

Gotham/GC Images

The NFL star opened up about appearing on SNL during the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I don’t even remember what I said, I blacked out,” Travis told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, about his appearance in the skit, which poked fun at the attention surrounding Taylor’s appearances at his games. “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I’m not even sure if I said anything.”