Travis Kelce said he ​must be “doing something right” with Taylor Swift after getting approval from his friends and family about their relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, spoke with his brother, Jason Kelce, on a Wednesday, October 25 episode of their “New Heights” podcast of the support he’s received about his romance with Taylor, 33.

Jason, 35, said even the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, has taken notice of Travis’ improvement on the field since dating the singer.

“Not only is social media noticing [Travis’ improvement], but it appears that Big Red is noticing it,” the Philadelphia Eagles star said on the podcast of Travis’ coach, 65.

“Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right,” Travis replied to his brother.

In a Sunday, October 22 press conference after the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers — a game Taylor attended — Andy said Travis “keeps getting better with time” and added that “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, also gave his youngest son his blessing amid his romance with the Grammy winner in a Tuesday, October 24 interview with People.

Ed, 72, who met Taylor for the first time at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on October 12, told the outlet that she is a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed shared in the interview. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Ed continued, “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

David Eulitt / Contributor

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, has also spoken publicly about her son’s new relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer.

On an October 6 episode of Today, Donna, 71, remained coy when asked about sitting next to Taylor at the September 24 Chiefs home game, saying that it was “OK” cheering on her son next to the superstar.

“I don’t like to talk about it,” ​the NFL mom told cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about Taylor and Travis’ romance. “It’s just one of those things where, you know, obviously, everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with [Taylor] and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”