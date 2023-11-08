As her romance with Travis Kelce keeps heating up, Taylor Swift is now totally part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ WAGs club, as Brittany Mahomes made their friendship Instagram official in a Tuesday, November 7, post. It showed the ladies sipping champagne at the pop superstar’s New York City apartment along with fellow WAGs Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell.

The women were dressed in the same outfits they wore for a night on the town that included dinner at Bond St restaurant followed by cocktails at a club. They were accompanied by Taylor’s close pals Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner for the A-list evening.

While Brittany, 28, has already had a taste of hanging out with some Taylor’s famous friends, it was the first time Lyndsay, who is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, and Paige, 25, who is wed to former Kansas City player Shane Buechele, got to be part of the “Blank Space” singer’s girl squad.

Taylor, 33, proved she wanted to get to know her fellow WAGS even better by having them over to her place the following day to watch the Chiefs square off against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL game played in Hamburg, Germany.

The viewing party seemed to be full of love for the team as the ladies left Taylor’s Tribeca pad later in the day in full Chiefs regalia. Lyndsay donned a “Kansas City Chiefs Football Club” sweater while Paige sported a grey sweatshirt with “Game Day” in red lettering.

Taylor has immersed herself in Travis’ friends and family circle ever since the pair began dating in September. She first appeared in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 where the Grammy winner sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

The following week when the Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, Taylor took Brittany out in New York the night before the game. They were joined by Sophie, 27, and Blake Lively and the ladies sat together at the game the following day.

By the time Taylor attended her fourth Chiefs game to watch Travis, 34, and Brittany’s husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, play, the pair had developed a secret handshake they debuted to celebrate Pat, 28, connecting with Travis for a touchdown. They were joined in their suite by Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, and Brittany’s two children she shares with the Super Bowl winner, daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

After the game, Randi shared Instagram selfies posing with Taylor and gushed over how kind she was to her preteen daughter, Mia Randall. “I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Randi, 47, wrote in an Instagram Story later that evening along with the hashtag “girl power.”

That same night, Travis and Taylor posed together for photos with teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, who nearly broke the internet when she posted snapshots of the foursome that included the first glimpse of Taylor kissing Travis.