Taylor Swift is winning over not just boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s family but his teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ as well. His mother, Randi Mahomes, gushed about how wonderful the singer was with her daughter, Mia Randall, as they bonded when Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game on Sunday, October 22.

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Randi, 47, wrote in an Instagram Story later that evening along with the hashtag “girl power.” She also posted the photo to her Instagram page of Taylor, 33, inside the suite at Arrowhead Stadium smiling with her arm around Mia, 12.

Randi also was thrilled to get photos with the pop superstar, as Taylor snapped selfies of the duo, including one where they made duck lip kissing expressions and another where the pair were beaming with smiles. Her son and 28-year-old Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, left a series of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Taylor has already proved how close she’s become with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. The ladies showed off a special celebratory handshake they created for when the quarterback connected with his favorite target, Travis, 34, for a touchdown. They debuted it at the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers while watching from a skybox and the video went viral.

The Grammy winner was also seen sweetly showering attention on Patrick and Brittany’s two children, daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 11 months, who were also in attendance at the game. Taylor was seen cooing over Bronze as Brittany, 28, held him in her arms early in the game.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress has become beloved to Travis’ family ever since the two began dating in late September following the Ohio native asking her to come watch him play football at Arrowhead Stadium after he attended her Eras tour concert there in July. After the show, Travis revealed he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which helped facilitate them finally getting together to meet and sparks flew.

Taylor won over the tight end’s father, Ed Kelce, after they met at the Chiefs’ October 12 game against the Denver Broncos. He called her a “very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman,” in an interview with People published Monday, October 23.

Ed recalled a moment that really struck him about how “genuine” Taylor is. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo,” he continued, adding, “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”