Patrick Mahomes recalled meeting Taylor Swift when they attended his teammate Travis Kelce’s post-game party amid the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s budding romance.

“Yeah, I met her, She’s really cool, good people,” Patrick, 28, said in a press conference on Wednesday, September 27. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Taylor, 33, made headlines when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, after Travis, 33, extended an invite.

Rumors that Taylor and Travis were “hanging out” began to swirl in early September after the Ohio native revealed he failed to give her his number on a friendship bracelet when he saw her Eras tour concert in July.

After sources told Page Six that the pair were seeing each other on September 12, Travis confirmed that he and the “Cruel Summer” singer were in touch when he suggested she come to a game during the September 21 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said at the time. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Taylor shocked fans when she attended the game and even sat in Travis’ suite with his friends and mom, Donna Kelce. Following the game, the pair were seen leaving the stadium together before they attended his post-game party.

Travis reflected on the evening during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” he told his brother. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

After noting that “everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Jason said that Taylor “looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Travis then reflected about watching the “Enchanted” singer enjoy the game with Donna, 70. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s–t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he said.

“I know I brought all this attention to me,” Travis continued. “Right, I’m the one — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

He then wrapped up the topic by saying fans shouldn’t expect him to share much more about their romance. “It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives,” the athlete said.

In light of the new romance, many fans were left questioning Travis’ intentions when his 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen ​recirculated online. At the time, he was promoting his dating reality show, Catching Kelce, which followed Travis as he went on dates with 50 women representing all 50 states and chose one winner.

While playing a game called “Let’s Make a Dealbreaker” with Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Travis revealed it was a dealbreaker “if a girl won’t sleep with you, Travis revealed it was a dealbreaker “if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date.”

When Ramona, 66, asked him to clarify his answer, Travis responded, “I don’t want to say a dealbreaker, but it’s like, it puts some questions in [my head].”