Wait, he said what? Travis Kelce has reached a new level of internet fame amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, but many fans are questioning his intentions after seeing a resurfaced video in which he discussed sexual dealbreakers in dating.

In 2016, Travis, now 33, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote his E! dating show, Catching Kelce, in which the NFL star went on dates with 50 women representing all 50 states and chose one winner. Travis and Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer played a game of “Let’s Make a Dealbreaker,” where Travis answered questions about dating dealbreakers. The first question was, “Is it a dealbreaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?”

Travis responded, “The third date, I feel like that’s the breaker right there.”

When Ramona, now 66, questioned if he would really end the potential relationship if there’s no sex after the third date, the Kansas City Chiefs player clarified, “I don’t want to say a dealbreaker, but it’s like, it puts some questions in [my head].”

“What did your mother teach you?” Ramona asked, prompting Travis to call himself a “very, very classy gentleman.”

“Those first two dates are top of the line dates,” he added. “And then that third one’s kind of like relaxed.”

In addition to the third date question, Ramona asked Travis if it’s a dealbreaker if a girl “doesn’t like to give oral sex.” The football player shyly said it “sounds like a dealbreaker” to him, as well as a girl who is “obsessed with taking selfies.” However, what’s not a dealbreaker is a girl having “fake boobs.”

The video resurfaced after Travis and Taylor, 33, drove fans wild with dating rumors. It all began on July 7 when Travis attended the pop star’s Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but she didn’t stop to chat with any fans, so he never got the chance. Though Travis joked that he was “butthurt” over it, Taylor was reportedly ~enchanted~ by his attempt, and they got in contact with each other.

The speculation picked up even more in September when Jason weighed in, saying in two separate interviews that he didn’t know what was going on between Travis and Taylor but thought the rumors were true. Meanwhile, Travis got flirty as he revealed on the September 23 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that he invited Taylor to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he said.

Sure enough, the “Cruel Summer” singer sent the internet into a frenzy when she appeared alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the stadium’s box as the Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears on September 24. She could be seen cheering, chest bumping her neighbor and shouting “Let’s f–king go” when Travis scored a touchdown. After the game, the two were seen leaving together in his vintage convertible and reportedly flirted with each other at a party with Travis’ family and teammates at a restaurant.

Thankfully, seven years after that WWHL interview, it seems Travis’ primary dating dealbreakers have changed. He shared some of his red flags on the September 19 episode of “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari.”

“If you’re arrogant or if you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me,” he said. “You have to be grounded. You have to have some sort of like just a balanced lifestyle. High maintenance I’m out the door. I’ve never been a part of that. [What] I look at in a significant other based off of how kindhearted and sweet my mother is. So, you gotta have some sort of, like, sweetness to you.”