Travis Kelce Shares Dating Dealbreakers Amid Taylor Swift Rumors

Travis Kelce is ~fearless~ when romantically pursuing a woman and isn’t afraid to share his instant deal breakers and red flags in the dating game.

“If you’re arrogant or if you think you’re snooty or higher or above people, that’s the biggest turnoff for me,” the Kansas City Chiefs player said on the Tuesday, September 19, episode of the “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast.

“You have to be grounded. You have to have some sort of like just a balanced lifestyle. High maintenance I’m out the door. I’ve never been a part of that,” Travis, 33, revealed before admitting he compares his partners to his “angel” mother, Donna Kelce. “[What] I look at in a significant other based off of how kindhearted and sweet my mother is. So, you gotta have some sort of like sweetness to you.”

Though the two-time Super Bowl champion is currently single, he has recently sparked dating rumors with Taylor Swift.

While on the topic of relationships during the podcast episode, Travis admitted that it takes him “quite a bit of time” to fully trust someone.

“To really dive into a relationship with somebody, I feel like it’s gonna take at least… It’s gonna take some time. It’s not gonna be immediate because [of] the stuff that I’ve been through just in my past,” the Ohio native continued. “I feel like you really gotta know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle.”

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While he listed different ways a relationship could go south, Travis agreed that an “initial spark” between two people could grow over time.

“That’s the peak of the rollercoaster for the majority of it but, at the same time you know, as you get to know somebody, you get to see their tendencies and what they do on a daily basis,” he said.

Travis’ comments come two months after he revealed he unsuccessfully tried to give the “Lavendar Haze” artist, 33, his phone number at the Kansas City show of her Eras tour. The NFL star made a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unable to personally deliver it to her because she doesn’t talk or interact with concertgoers before shows.

“I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he told brother Jason Kelce during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast on July 26. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Taylor has yet to publicly respond to Travis’ comments, but the pair may be getting well-acquainted with one another

On September 12, a source told Page Six that the duo have been “quietly hanging out” and even claimed that they linked up in New York City weeks prior.

One week later, photos of Taylor surfaced from September 8, where she was photographed wearing an opal stone necklace, which happens to be Travis’ birthstone.