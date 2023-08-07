NFL star Josh Allen has weighed in on Travis Kelce’s failed attempt at giving Taylor Swift his number the Buffalo Bills quarterback said he was “surprised” that the “superstar talent” turned down the Kansas City Chiefs footballer’s flirty advances .

“It’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce,” Josh, 27, said in a Thursday, August 3, interview with FanDuel TV, before giving his fellow athlete some dating pointers and it did “not” include “friendship bracelets.”

Two weeks prior, Travis, 33, revealed he tried linking up with Taylor, 33, when he attended one of her shows during her ​’Eras Tour.’

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during a July 26 episode of the “New Heights Show” podcast he hosts with brother Jason Kelce. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion went on to explain how Taylor’s fans, known as Swifties, gift and trade bracelets with one another and he “received a bunch” during the show.

“But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” Travis admitted.

After the clip of the podcast went viral online, fans swooned over the possibility of the pair possibly dating.

Before Josh’s response, Rob Gronkowski reacted to Travis’ snub from the A-lister on the Up & Adams show.

“I think Travis is a very thoughtful guy and if they started dating, that would be hands down the number one Ken and Barbie in the NFL,” Rob, 34, said on July 28. “No doubt about that. So, let’s hope it happens. That would be really cool if Travis and Taylor Swift were dating. Come on, Taylor; let’s make it happen. Let’s go.”

The NFL nation may be rooting for Travis’ ~love story~ with Taylor, but the “Lavender Haze” singer is seemingly enjoying the single life after her recent splits from ​Matty Healy and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor threw her famous 4th of July party last month and celebrated the patriotic holiday with stars Selena Gomez and HAIM sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. The Grammy winner shared photos of the event that took place before her Kansas City show via Instagram with the caption celebrating her “single summer.”

Taylor and Joe, 32, ​called it quits in April after six years of dating. A source exclusively told Life & Style that her “inner circle” wasn’t “surprised by the breakup.”

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the insider said.

The “Cruel Summer” artist began her whirlwind relationship with Matty, 34, the following month and Life & Style confirmed their split in June.