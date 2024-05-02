Kylie Jenner Showed ‘No Signs’ of Being Pregnant Amid Rumors

No baby bumps here! Kylie Jenner was spotted with older sister Kendall Jenner amid rumors she’s pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s baby. The siblings enjoyed dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, ​on Wednesday, May 1, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the makeup mogul showed “no signs” ​that she was expecting.

The insider reveals that Kylie, 26, “was eating raw ​fish” and that she and Kendall, 28, “had security with them.”

The source adds that Kylie was going for an incognito look with a baseball cap for the outing.​

The reality star previously shut down rumors that she was pregnant with Timothée’s child when she posted photos promoting her new fashion line, Khy. Kylie modeled different styles of jeans and flaunted her flat stomach in photos she shared on her Instagram Story on April 26.

Rumors that the couple was expecting exploded after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim during the April 2 episode of his podcast, “Tosh Show.”

“Here’s something crazy,” Daniel, 48, said during the episode. “I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.’”

The comedian continued, “Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

Daniel also said that he was told the alleged scene showed Kylie “[revealing] that she’s pregnant with Timothée’s kid.”

However, the former Tosh.0 star added that he wasn’t all that confident in the truth behind the claims.

“This might not be true,” he said. “I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Several publications reported the rumors, but Us Weekly confirmed that the claims were false on April 2.

On April 19, Kylie inadvertently reignited the rumors when she was seen at her aunt Karen Houghton’s funeral wearing a baggy tracksuit. Fans speculated that the outfit choice was an effort to hide a burgeoning baby bump.

Kylie and Timothée confirmed their romance in September 2023 after photos of the two began surfacing online. Since then, they’ve been seen spending time together at several events including the 2023 U.S. Open tournament and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.