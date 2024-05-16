Summer House star Kyle Cooke admits he regrets not supporting wife Amanda Batula when she expressed interest in starting a swimsuit line during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After years of working with Kyle, 41, at Loverboy, Amanda, 32, told her husband she was interested in branching out and starting a swimsuit line during the May 9 episode. However, Kyle wasn’t on board with the idea and quickly shut it down. He then stated that Amanda didn’t understand what starting a swimsuit line entails.

“My delivery and my reaction, you know, it could have been a lot better,” Kyle tells Life & Style while promoting his partnership with Goldfish. “I think it’d been a long day. I wish I just had a mouthful of Goldfish and I didn’t answer.”

The reality star adds that there’s “more” to the situation than fans saw on the show. “I don’t think I quite understood what she was proposing,” he continues. “I’d always be supportive of anything she did.”

Amanda exclusively tells Life & Style that she still hopes to start a swimsuit line, though there have been no developments in the plan. “I want to do something, but I have no updates as of right now,” she shares. “I’m too busy eating Goldfish.”

The couple – who tied the knot in September 2021 – have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship during season 8. While Kyle admitted on the show that they’re not on the “same page,” fans also watched them disagree over Amanda’s desire to move to the suburbs.

However, they assure Life & Style that they’re still together today and will discuss more about where they stand during the season 8 reunion.

In addition to discussing their disagreement over the potential swimsuit line, Amanda, Kyle and costars Carl Radke and Ciara Miller speak about their partnership with Goldfish as the brand’s Old Bay seasoned crackers return.

“You could eat Goldfish morning, afternoon and night,” Carl, 39, says about the snack, while Ciara, 28, adds that both the cracker and Old Bay seasoning are “nostalgic” for her. “You can’t go wrong. Especially being from the south, we love a crab boil or some type of seafood,” she says. “And you always need excess Old Bay, so it just makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Amanda adds that the housemates have been snacking on Goldfish at their Hamptons house for years. “Goldfish is something that I’ve been buying for the house for years. I think it was season 3 that I took over buying groceries,” she recalls. “Goldfish was always in the order.”

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.