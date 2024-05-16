Hailey Bieber Shares Her ‘Biggest’ Weird Pregnancy Craving

Don’t judge her! One week after announcing that she and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shared her “biggest” weird pregnancy “craving.”

The Rhode founder, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 15, to share a photo of the unusual dish she’s been enjoying while she prepares to welcome her little one into the world.

“Currently my biggest craving,” she wrote over a snap of the snack in her hand, adding a few emoji of monkeys with their hands covering their eyes. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hailey and Justin, 30, revealed the baby news via their Instagram accounts on May 9. They shared footage of what appeared to be an intimate vow renewal, which seemingly doubled as Hailey’s maternity shoot. Photos showed the influencer putting her growing bump on display in a lace white dress. In one snap, Justin took his wife’s photo as she cradled her tummy. Another photo showed the “Peaches” singer hugging Hailey from behind as they both rested their hands on her stomach.

Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, shared one of the photos the following day and wrote, “Love you guys. Blessed beyond words. Praise God. let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

Meanwhile, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, commented, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” ​Her remark raised eyebrows as fans wondered if the couple was expecting twins, but Pattie, 49, clarified what she meant in a follow-up comment.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

“No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually,” ​​she wrote. “They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

A rep for the expectant mom told Entertainment Tonight at the time that she was “a little over six months pregnant.” The couple’s growing family comes after reports of trouble in their marriage, which was made official in September 2018. A source exclusively told Life & Style in March that Justin and Hailey weren’t “in a good place.”

“Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced,” the insider said.

A source told ET that the pregnancy has helped bring the couple back on the same page.

“Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together,” the insider explained. “They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

The source continued, “Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing.”