On February 26, Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a cryptic message on Instagram asking for prayers for his daughter and her famous husband, Justin Bieber. “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” read the caption, which had originally been posted by All Things Possible Ministries founder and pastor Victor Marx. “Regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that… seeks to shipwreck their faith, marriage and life in general.”

Fans were understandably concerned about the couple’s well-being. Between health issues and rumors of strife in their five-year marriage, it seems Justin, who turned 30 on March 1, and Hailey, 27, are going through a major rough patch. A source exclusively tells Life & Style the two have been fighting over when to start a family, and that Hailey feels overwhelmed by Justin’s mental health issues. Friends fear the couple, worth a combined $320 million, could be heading for divorce.

“Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it,” says the source. “Loved ones are telling them things will get better, but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced.”

Blowout Fights

Turning 30 was a big milestone for Justin, and the source says the “Stuck With U” singer is eager to have kids. “Justin’s been begging Hailey to make him a dad,” the source reveals. “It’s what he’s wanted for so long.” For her part, Hailey has been open about not wanting to feel pressured, noting how much she hates when pregnancy rumors swirl about her.

“It’s just … so hilarious how much people f–king care,” she’s said. “Let me do what I want to do with my body.” Yet the source says Justin feels the Rhode Skin founder has broken her promise about their parenthood timeline. “Hailey isn’t ready, there are still things she wants to do, and it’s frustrating for Justin. He wants to be a young dad.”

The singer has admitted that his depression has affected their relationship. He’s tried to put in the work. In 2019, he revealed he was in therapy in part to repair “deep-rooted issues … so that I can sustain my marriage.” (Two years earlier, he confessed things got “pretty dark” during his early 20s and that he turned to promiscuity and Xanax.) Despite that, his depression is a lot for his wife to handle, says the source. “Justin is so clingy — Hailey’s worried that if they do have kids, she’d be the one with all the responsibility.”

Then there are their physical issues. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized after suffering a ministroke and that June, Justin revealed he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him with temporary partial facial paralysis. All of it has put a strain on their union. “They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with all the problems that came their way,” says the source.

Last-Ditch Efforts

They’re hoping a break from the spotlight could help. “Justin and Hailey are planning a trip this spring where they can relax and be themselves away from the public eye and meddlesome people,” says the source. That includes their family. The source says they’re hurt and confused by Stephen’s post. “The last thing they need is for Hailey’s dad to make such a public spectacle of their problems,” adds the source. Not to mention their pastor, who had shared the initial reel asking for prayers. “It felt like a violation of their trust.”

That hasn’t stopped them from seeking counseling. “They’re talking out their problems with a professional and it seems to be helping,” the source reveals. They’re ultimately hoping to avoid the D-word (they reportedly never signed a prenup). “It’s been a struggle but Justin and Hailey both want to make this work,” says the source. “They just need to get back to that place where they’re in love again.”