It’s no secret that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The “Yummy” artist and the model are still together and have been going strong since they began dating in 2016. To learn more about Justin and Hailey’s relationship, including their star-studded wedding reception, keep reading.

How did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet?

As it happens, the lovebirds had their meet-cute all the way back in 2009 when Hailey was just a fan of Justin’s music.

Come 2016, the pair officially began dating. However, their relationship only lasted six months. Eventually, Hailey and Justin bumped into each other after their split and decided to give things another go.

“We ended up being at this church conference together in Miami, and it was the first time we’d seen each other in a while,” Hailey recalled to Vogue in a March 2020 interview. “I remember we were hanging out and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, here’s the thing: We’re not going to be friends.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?’ I think we were both a little unsure about what was going on in the very beginning. It was familiar territory, but when a lot of time goes by, it’s like getting to know a new person.”

Prior to settling down with Hailey, Justin was in a highly publicized on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez.

When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get engaged?

In July 2018, the “Peaches” singer and the Arizona native confirmed their engagement. “You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!” Justin gushed via Instagram at the time.

When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married?

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber said “I do” at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

A year later, Justin and Hailey hosted an over-the-top wedding reception in South Carolina with A-list guests like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Usher, Jaden Smith and more.

As for children, the A-listers aren’t ready just yet! “They agreed on being married a few years before starting a family,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Justin’s been wanting to be a dad before they got married. He’ll make an amazing father; he loves babies and kids, and they love him.”

Hailey “wants to have a family with Justin and says he’ll make a great dad,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “But only when the time is right.”