Babies on the brain? Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), are trying to decide where they would like to settle down and create lives for their future children, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They talk about where they want to raise a family, though they are telling friends that they’re not ready yet,” the source dishes. “They’re starting to think about where they want to live full-time — thinking maybe the east coast closer to her family, actually which is also closer to some of his family in Toronto.”

Considering the social distancing measures set in place on both the east and west coasts due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to see how spending so much quality time together would lead the married couple to these sorts of serious conversations about their future. The Biebers were quarantining together in Canada in the spring during the early days of the pandemic but have since been seen in Los Angeles and New York City.

“Justin would have been on tour right now, so they definitely wouldn’t have seen each other as much as they wanted to,” the insider adds. “And this has been a blessing for them since it’s the most they’ve ever been able to spend [time] with each other since getting married.”

The Canadian crooner, 26, and the model, 23, tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018. The nuptials were confirmed by Hailey and Justin a month later after a fan asked if they were married while encountering the happy pair during a breakfast date.

The following year, the dynamic duo said “I do” again in a lavish and large ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, in September 2019. The Arizona native shared a sweet throwback photo from their over-the-top nuptials on September 30 to commemorate her wedding anniversary with her husband.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber Instagram

“1 year ago, we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over,” Hailey captioned a black-and-white image of herself and her partner kissing at the altar in their stunning wedding wear. It’s clear these two lovebirds are gearing up to take the next step in their relationship.